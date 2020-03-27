HORI’s Switch Split Pad Pro Controller hits Amazon low at $40.50 (Reg. $50)

- Mar. 27th 2020 11:06 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Controller for $40.54 shipped. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer saves you nearly 20%, is the second-best overall, and a new Amazon low. For comparison, we’ve seen it sell for less once before at Rakuten. Whether you’re spending all this time at home exploring Animal Crossing or diving into another Switch title, HORI’s Split Pad Pro can help make your gaming session more enjoyable. Pairing a unique Joy-Con-like design with more ergonomic form-factor, these gamepads offer a full-sized controller experience in handheld mode. There’s the usual controller layout you’d expect, but with some added switches, assignable buttons, and more. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

If you’d prefer a more typical gamepad though, consider grabbing PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controller instead. You’ll still find a Switch-friendly design, which is complemented by a slick Zelda design. It’s only $38 at Amazon, saving you just a bit more than the featured Split Pad Pro.

Speaking of Switch, yesterday Nintendo surprised fans with an unexpected Direct Mini, where we got a first look at upcoming Animal Crossing content, new titles on the way, and more. Learn all about the news right here. Also, retro gaming fans won’t want to miss out on this offer we spotted on 8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad at $35.

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro features:

A revolutionary way to play your Nintendo Switch! Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode with the HORI Split Pad Pro. Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include programmable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, assignable buttons, and more.

