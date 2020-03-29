Twelve South TimePorter uniquely charges your Apple Watch at $40.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South TimePorter Portable Apple Watch Charger for $40.61 shipped. Down from $50, today’s offer saves you nearly 20%, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the best price we’ve tracked in several months. Twelve South’s TimePorter aims to make refueling your Apple wearable on the go a breeze thanks to its all-in-one design. Centered around a carry case, this accessory opens to stow Watch bands, charging cords, and more. A cutout on the top holds a power puck in place for charging at night. Over 210 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Looking for a more compact way to keep your Apple Watch topped off? Grab this $11 stand from Spigen and call it a day. With support for night stand mode, you’ll be able to throw this accessory in your bag without taking up nearly as much room as the TimePorter.

Twelve South TimePorter features:

Anyone who has traveled with the extra-long Watch cable knows how unruly it can be. TimePorter neatly spools the lengthy cable and feeds out just enough cable to reach the nearest outlet. An integrated portal holds the charging disc flush with the outer surface of TimePorter so you can lay your Watch across the leather case for charging. TimePorter keeps your charging cable from tangling and eliminates that hornets nest of cable on tiny hotel nightstands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!