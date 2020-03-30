Take up podcasting with Amazon’s USB Condenser Microphone at $77.50 (Save 40%)

- Mar. 30th 2020 3:10 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Professional USB Condenser Microphone for $77.27 shipped. Typically fetching $125, it has been dropping in price over the past week or so and is now down to its all-time low. Taking advantage of today’s offer means you’ll pocket nearly 40% in savings. If you’ve been thinking about starting your own podcast, streaming on Twitch, or just want your Zoom calls to sound better, now’s a perfect time to consider a new piece of gear. Upgrade your kit to serenade listeners and viewers with Amazon’s in-house microphone. Centered around a 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response range, this microphone offers four different recording patterns as well as USB connectivity. Rated 4.4/5 stars

If you’re in search of a more affordable option for upgrading your streaming or recording kit, the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone will run you $44 at Amazon. It notably features the same USB design, but the lower-end price point does sacrifice a bit on audio fidelity. The $33 price difference also means you’ll miss out on the built-in mount and some of the more premium inclusions of the AmazonBasics model.

Or should you be interested in improving an existing piece of kit, dive into our recent guide on how you can make a gaming headset microphone sound better. We break down all the details on how a few free tips can improve the quality of your headset’s built-in microphone.

AmazonBasics USB Condenser Microphone features:

Capture pure clear audio with help from this AmazonBasics Professional USB Condenser Microphone. Ideal for use in a studio, the mic comes in handy when recording anything from vocals and voiceovers to podcasts and interviews. It also makes a great choice for gaming, online meetings, and conference calls.

