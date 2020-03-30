Anker’s work from home essentials sale starts at under $10

Anker is focusing on work from home essentials at Amazon this week with a fresh batch of deals. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Upgrade your power setup with Anker’s 2-port 36W USB-C Wall Charger for $20.99. It typically sells for upwards of $30 with today’s deal matching the historic all-time low price. Whether powering up your favorite gear at home or charging on the go, this 2-port option from Anker delivers USB-C connectivity and 36W of total power. The collapsible design makes it easy to toss in your bag. Ideal for powering up iPhones, Android devices, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s eufy 2C Camera kit for $195.97 shipped. You’d typically pay $240 for this bundle, which matches our previous mention. Anker’s eufy sub-brand has thought of just about everything on its 2C camera system, with stellar 180-day battery life from a single charge and up to 3-months of DVR storage via the integrated 16GB hard drive. Best of all? No monthly subscription fees to worry about. Smart detection zones round out the list of notable features, making it easy to only track certain areas around your property while ignoring unwanted notifications. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Additional standout Anker deals include:

Anker 2-port USB-C Wall Charger features:

Wide Compatibility – Works flawlessly with USB-C phones, tablets, and more.

Travel ready – Designed to be taken anywhere with a compact design and foldable plug.

Superior Safety – Anker exclusive Multipotent safety technology provides complete protection for you and your devices.

