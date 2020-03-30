Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air hits all-time low as Amazon further discounts

Amazon is now offering up to $56.44 off Apple’s new 2020 13-inch MacBook Air. Note: some prices reflected at checkout. That brings the 128GB model down to $949.99 (Reg. $999) and the larger 256GB configuration to $1,243.55 (Reg. $1,299). Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deals are new all-time lows across the board. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor. It’s a great machine for tackling various tasks, content creation, and more.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices to your new MacBook Air. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $17. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Jump over to our Apple guide for additional deals on Macs, first-party accessories, and more.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

8GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life

Force Touch trackpad

