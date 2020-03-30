BenQ, one of the most well-known projector manufacturers out there, just launched its latest product. The TH685 1080p HDR Gaming Projector sports native 1080p projection with 4K input compatibility is HDR-enabled and offers a 120Hz low-lag input. Offering a 100-inch projection at just 8.2-feet from the wall, this projector is perfect for the game room or home theater.

BenQ’s latest projector offers 1080p, HDR, and 120Hz for gaming

While you might not think of getting a projector for gaming, BenQ is here to change your mind. In comes the TH685 DLP 1080p HDR Gaming Projector, which has some fantastic specs. You’ll enjoy a brightness of 3,500 lumens and 1080p HDR clarity. 4K inputs are accepted here, though you’ll still see a 1080p image. The input is “low-latency” at 8.3ms when projecting at 1080p 120Hz, which is perfect for gaming. Plus, LumiExpert can help with longer gaming sessions. You’ll also find exclusive “game mode” and “game sound mode” which can help to deepen your immersion when gaming.

Get a fine-tuned image with BenQ’s exclusive “game mode”

The “game mode” mentioned above is exclusive to BenQ, which can fine-tune the images when playing. This means that scenes that are normally darker will be brightened with “greater clarity and precision.” Because of this upsampling, you’ll be able to easily see what’s going on in any game you play.

See up to 150-inches of your favorite titles

The BenQ TH685 projector can send up to a 150-inch screen on the wall when placed around 12-feet away from the screen. But, the projector is capable of far more. A 6.6-foot distance will score you an 80-inch screen, 8-feet 100-inch, and around 10-feet equals a 120-inch projection. This offers a far larger viewing experience than your standard TV does, which can be the difference between you seeing that claymore in Call of Duty or walking right over it.

Game wherever you are with whatever you have

BenQ’s projector offers a portable design that makes it super easy to bring with you when traveling. Just plug it into power, aim at a wall, and you’re ready to roll.

When it comes to inputs and outputs, the BenQ TH685 has plenty to choose from. With PC input and output (D-Syb), two HDMI, a USB-A port with 1.5A of power, 3.5mm headphone jack for both input and output, alongside two IR receivers (one on the front and one on the top,), this projector really does have it all. Plus, the HDMI ports are HDCP2.2, which means that you’ll have no problem playing back HDR10 or HLG content.

Pricing and availability

You can buy BenQ’s TH685 1080p HDR Gaming Projector for $799 at Amazon, B&H, as well as direct from BenQ.

