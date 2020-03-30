Upgrade your work-from-home station with these monitor deals from $130

Newegg is offering the ASUS 27-inch 1080p 144Hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor (VG278Q) for $199.99 shipped. For comparison, this is around 17% off its regular going rate and is a match for the all-time low price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re a gamer, then you know how crucial having a great monitor can be. This model offers both a 144Hz refresh rate alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. G-SYNC, when used with a compatible graphics card, will work to keep your gaming experience tear-free for a smoother overall look. You’ll get HDMI, DisplayPort, and Dual-Link DVI so you can easily hook it up to any machine. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted that Costco is offering its members LG’s 32-inch 1080p Monitor for $129.99 shipped. For comparison, third-party sellers at Amazon have it listed for around $200 or more and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. While you’re missing out on the 144Hz refresh rate and G-SYNC, this monitor is quite a bit larger at 32-inches, which gives you more working area. You’ll get similar inputs here, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and Dual-Link DVI. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For other high-end offerings, you’ll want to check out the latest monitors from MSI. you’ll find 240Hz refresh rates here, and great starting prices from $190.

ASUS 27-inch Monitor features:

27” Full HD (1920×1080) panel 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GTG) response time gaming monitor and FreeSync/Adaptive Sync for a tear free experience

NVIDIA G SYNC Technology ensures smooth gameplay by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering. ASUS Smart Contrast Ratio (ASCR) is 100000000:1

Stereo 2W speakers provide for a full sound while eliminating the need for external speakers

