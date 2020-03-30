Upgrade your work-from-home station with these monitor deals from $130

- Mar. 30th 2020 3:32 pm ET

0

Newegg is offering the ASUS 27-inch 1080p 144Hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor (VG278Q) for $199.99 shipped. For comparison, this is around 17% off its regular going rate and is a match for the all-time low price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re a gamer, then you know how crucial having a great monitor can be. This model offers both a 144Hz refresh rate alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. G-SYNC, when used with a compatible graphics card, will work to keep your gaming experience tear-free for a smoother overall look. You’ll get HDMI, DisplayPort, and Dual-Link DVI so you can easily hook it up to any machine. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted that Costco is offering its members LG’s 32-inch 1080p Monitor for $129.99 shipped. For comparison, third-party sellers at Amazon have it listed for around $200 or more and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. While you’re missing out on the 144Hz refresh rate and G-SYNC, this monitor is quite a bit larger at 32-inches, which gives you more working area. You’ll get similar inputs here, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and Dual-Link DVI. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For other high-end offerings, you’ll want to check out the latest monitors from MSI. you’ll find 240Hz refresh rates here, and great starting prices from $190.

ASUS 27-inch Monitor features:

  • 27” Full HD (1920×1080) panel 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GTG) response time gaming monitor and FreeSync/Adaptive Sync for a tear free experience
  • NVIDIA G SYNC Technology ensures smooth gameplay by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering. ASUS Smart Contrast Ratio (ASCR) is 100000000:1
  • Stereo 2W speakers provide for a full sound while eliminating the need for external speakers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Newegg LG Asus Costco

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide