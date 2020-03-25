MSI, one of the most well-known monitor and computer peripheral manufacturers around, just introduced three new IPS monitors that “redefine gaming in color.” This launch includes the “ultimate esports display” which packs a 240Hz refresh rate and more into a 24.5-inch IPS display. Plus, there are two more screens to take a look at, so keep reading to find out more.

MSI’s Optix MAG251RX is a 24.5-inch IPS monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate

When it comes to fast refresh rates, 144Hz is so last year. Now, we’re seeing 240Hz take center stage, with 300Hz on the horizon. MSI’s latest Optix MAG251RX monitor is 24.5-inches in size and uses IPS display technology. There’s a 240Hz refresh rate here, and a 1ms response time, along with a “plethora of technologies” that ensure your gaming experience is nice and smooth. Packed with G-SYNC, this monitor is perfect for high-speed gaming and ensures a smooth and tear-free experience.

This monitor is also DisplayHDR 400 certified for insane visuals while you game. “Night Vision” is a smart tuner that brings out fine details in darker areas. USB-C highlights the ease-of-use offered here, making it super simple to hook up any machine.

144Hz screens designed for budget-focused setups

While the above MAG251RX is built for the esports gamer that wants the best of the best, MSI is also catering to those on tighter budgets as well. In comes the Optix G241 and Optix G271. The G241 is a 23.8-inch screen that features a 144hz refresh rate on an IPS panel. You’ll still get a 1ms response time, but trade out NVIDIA’s G-SYNC for AMD FreeSync. While I used to not be able to recommend AMD as much, the company has made a huge turnaround lately. In fact, my next system is all AMD (Ryzen 5 and Vega 64.)

The Optix G271 is the larger version of the G241, clocking in a 27-inch size. Still sporting a 1MS response time, 144Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync, this monitor is the sweet spot when it comes to size and gaming. I love 27-inch screens, it’s just right for when you’re gaming at a desk. Plus the 178-degree viewing angle means that you can see detail and sharp colors from every view.

Pricing and availability

MSI’s latest monitors are available at Amazon, Newegg, and B&H. You can find the MAG251RX for $359.99 at Amazon and Newegg. The Optix G241 will set you back $189.99 at Amazon and Newegg. The larger Optix G271 runs $239.99 at both Newegg and B&H.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!