Get two Nest Hub Max Smart Displays + $50 gift card for $329 ($510 value)

Verizon Wireless offers two Google Nest Hub Max Smart Speakers plus a $50 gift card for $328.97 shipped. To lock-in the discounted price, you’ll need to follow a few directions: add two smart speakers to your cart, then this $10 filler item. You’ll then see the total drop by 30%. Head over to this rebate page after your purchase and fill out the necessary form while including promo code MARCH50 to claim your $50 gift card. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $230 per speaker. Our previous mention was $179 for a single unit. Bring the Nest Hub Max into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and pick up a two-pack of Google Assistant-enabled smart plugs from TP-Link. This is a great way to leverage your Nest Hub Display while also automating various devices around your home. With Christmas just around the corner, you can use these plugs to automate your holiday lights and more.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Listen to music, check the weather or show off photos with this Google Nest Hub Max. Google Assistant lets you look up information and access apps with voice commands for effortless interaction, while the stereo speakers and subwoofer provide rich sound. This Google Nest Hub Max features a 10-inch touchscreen for easy interfacing.

