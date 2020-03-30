New 2020 low hits Pioneer’s 7-inch Wireless CarPlay Receiver: $570 at Amazon

- Mar. 30th 2020 12:35 pm ET

$570
Amazon is offering the Pioneer 7-inch Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto Receiver (W4500NEX) for $570.28 shipped. That’s $130 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $30. If you’re like me, your vehicle purchase just missed the CarPlay and Android Auto bandwagon. While this can be very disappointing, Pioneer is here to save the day with a wireless-ready aftermarket receiver. It works with both major mobile operating systems and also packs a DVD player for keeping passengers entertained. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you aren’t up for a project of this magnitude, you can significantly improve your setup with iOttie’s Auto Sense Qi Dashboard Mount for $60. I have this model in my vehicle and love that my iPhone is perfectly propped up for turn-by-turn directions while also being Qi-charged.

Oh, and be sure to swing by today's roundup of Smartphone Accessories to find even more car-related gear to deck out your vehicle with.

Pioneer 7-inch Wireless CarPlay Receiver features:

Wireless Apple Car Play or Android Auto – your choice Pioneer’s AVIC-W4500NEX DVD receiver is a switch-hitting smartphone-capable beast, with both wireless Apple CarPlayand Android Auto, so you can hit the road without even pausing to plug in your phone. Thanks to Siri Eyes Free, Google VR voice control, and a brilliant 6.94″ display, checking out your favorite media a breeze.

$570
