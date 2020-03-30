Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $21 (23% off), more

- Mar. 30th 2020 10:33 am ET

0

BeCozy (a Seneo-affiliated seller with 97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 2-in-1 7.5W Qi Charging Stand and Apple Watch dock for $20.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $27, today’s offer saves you 23%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. This dual charging pad makes a great addition to your nightstand, and can power both your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. It features an integrated 10 or 7.5W Qi pad, so both iPhones and Android devices can take advantage of speedy refuels. It’ll also keep your handset propped upright while charging. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 340 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • Arlo Q offers 1080p feeds and more in a tidy security camera: $106 (Reg. $130+)
  • Samsung 2-in-1 Qi Charger Power Bank: $38 (Reg. $50) | Amazon 
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds fall to a new all-time low at $80 (Save $50)
  • Aukey 60W USB-C D Charger: $25 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + YNAXCW33 
  • Ditch your keys and save 22% on August’s 3rd-Gen. Smart Lock at $100
  • Case-Mate iPhone 11 Pro Max Case: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon 

Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charger works as the perfect combination of a wireless fast charger for iPhone 11/11 Pro Max/XS/XS Max/XR/X/8/8P or an Apple Watch Series 5/4/3/2 (Nightstand Mode available) charging holder.

The nightstand mode of Apple Watch is available with the watch charging holder for viewing time, date, and your alarm at a glance conveniently. What’s more, extra cable storage room in the bottom keeps it tidy by storing all the cable in. The two-coil wireless charging stand creates a more stable charging experience, intermittent charge or Overheating caused by a mismatch would not occur anymore.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

