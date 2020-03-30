Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $21 (23% off), more

BeCozy (a Seneo-affiliated seller with 97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 2-in-1 7.5W Qi Charging Stand and Apple Watch dock for $20.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $27, today’s offer saves you 23%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. This dual charging pad makes a great addition to your nightstand, and can power both your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. It features an integrated 10 or 7.5W Qi pad, so both iPhones and Android devices can take advantage of speedy refuels. It’ll also keep your handset propped upright while charging. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 340 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker’s work from home essentials sale starts at under $10
- Spigen Liquid Air Armor Designed for Apple iPhone XR Case: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Insignia Rugged Bluetooth Speaker: $8 (Reg. $15) | Best Buy
- JBL Pulse 4 RGB Bluetooth Speaker drops to $200 (Save $50), more from $140
- NuForce BE Sport3 Earbuds: $15 (Reg. $20) | B&H
- Aukey 60W USB-C PD Charger: $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code S7NOC8EQ
- Samsung Wireless Charger DUO Pad: $54 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- AmazonBasics 4-Port Multi USB Car Charger: $9 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker drops to best price in months: $120 (Save 20%)
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Arlo Q offers 1080p feeds and more in a tidy security camera: $106 (Reg. $130+)
- Samsung 2-in-1 Qi Charger Power Bank: $38 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds fall to a new all-time low at $80 (Save $50)
- Aukey 60W USB-C D Charger: $25 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + YNAXCW33
- Ditch your keys and save 22% on August’s 3rd-Gen. Smart Lock at $100
- Case-Mate iPhone 11 Pro Max Case: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charger works as the perfect combination of a wireless fast charger for iPhone 11/11 Pro Max/XS/XS Max/XR/X/8/8P or an Apple Watch Series 5/4/3/2 (Nightstand Mode available) charging holder.
The nightstand mode of Apple Watch is available with the watch charging holder for viewing time, date, and your alarm at a glance conveniently. What’s more, extra cable storage room in the bottom keeps it tidy by storing all the cable in. The two-coil wireless charging stand creates a more stable charging experience, intermittent charge or Overheating caused by a mismatch would not occur anymore.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!