Sabrent’s Rocket Nano USB-C Portable SSD moves data at 1GB/s: $100 (10% off)

Sabrent via Newegg is offering its Rocket Nano 512GB USB 3.2/USB-C 10Gbps Portable SSD for $99.99 shipped. This is a 10% discount from its regular going rate and is the first major discount that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering USB 3.2 speeds of 10Gbps transfer rates, you’ll be able to move twice as much data as USB 3.0 would in the same amount of time. Plus, being an SSD, you’ll move data at up to 1000MB/s, which is super fast. The best part is that this super small drive uses USB-C, which means it plugs into Apple’s latest computers and iPad Pro without any adapter. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Is speed not a main concern of yours? Well, check out WD’s 2TB Portable HDD. It’s USB 3.0, so data transfers will be a bit slower, but you’re getting four times the storage here. Plus, at $65 shipped, it’s an easy buy.

Looking for more storage for your camera setup? Don’t miss this deal that we found on Lexar’s high-end 1TB SD card. It’s down to $250 right now, which is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time.

Sabrent Rocket Nano Portable SSD features:

SUPPORTS – Designed to work with both Windows and Mac OS, so you can transfer data between almost any computer in the world. Complies with trim, UASP, and firmware is upgradable.

PLUG & PLAY – OS independent, and fully bus powered, No drivers required.

SPEED – Ultra-fast 10Gbps throughput, low latency and power efficient. At up to 1000MB/s,

