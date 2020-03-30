Save on Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices from $25, today only (up to 50% off)

- Mar. 30th 2020 6:46 am ET

From $25
0

Today only, Woot is discounting a number of Amazon’s first-party smart home Alexa-enabled devices. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 3rd generation Echo Dot for $24.99. As a comparison, it usually sells for $50 at Amazon. Today’s deal matches the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 368,000 Amazon reviewers. Head below for additional deals.

Another standout today is Amazon’s Echo Show 8 for $79.99 in open-box condition. You’d typically pay $130 for this model. Echo Show 8 delivers an eight-inch display and full access to everything Alexa has to offer. You can visualize settings, watch security cameras, and more. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart home devices.

Echo Dot features:

  • Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.
  • Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.
  • Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

