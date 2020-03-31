Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar is $680, today only (Refurb)

- Mar. 31st 2020 6:49 am ET

$680
0

Today only, Woot offers the 2017 Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar from $679.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. For comparison, it has an original list price of $1,299. Today’s deal matches our previous refurbished mention. Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro is perfect for light photo editing, video, and schoolwork. This is a nice way to save if you don’t need the Touch Bar or extensive I/O. Ships with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Force Touch Trackpad and more. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Put those savings to work and pick up a stylish sleeve to keep your MacBook Pro safe. This option comes in a variety of colors and is perfect for storing your new device and accessories on-the-go.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
  • 8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 128GB PCIe SSD
  • 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
  • Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • 3.5mm Headphone Jack | Stereo Speakers
  • Force Touch Trackpad

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$680
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro to market. At the 13-inch size, Apple has both a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro model. Of course, Apple has plenty of desktop offerings too, including Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro.
woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp