Add BELLA’s Belgian Waffle Maker to your repertoire for $19 (Reg. $30)

- Mar. 31st 2020 1:46 pm ET

$19
Amazon is offering the BELLA Rotating Non-Stick Belgian Waffle Maker (13991) for $18.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $11 off the typical rate there and is within $1 and change of the lowest price we have tracked. I don’t know about you, but staying at home has significantly reduced the amount of variety I have between meals. Thankfully this Belgian waffle maker is here to add yet another option to your kitchen. The best part is that you’ll be able to make breakfast, lunch, or dinner with just a few minutes of effort. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Cleanly migrate batter from A to B when nabbing this Farberware Ladle for $6. This kitchen accessory features a pour spout on either side, allowing you to more easily distribute everything from pancake batter to soup.

Craving fried foods? Don’t miss out on Gourmia’s 4.5-Qt. Digital Air Fryer for $50. This deal shaves off up to $70 and is available for today only, making now an excellent time to strike.

BELLA Rotating  Belgian Waffle Maker features:

  • ROTATING WAFFLE MAKER: Enjoy Belgian waffles at home in minutes with this innovative & durable waffle maker, featuring 9 precise browning settings & a rotating function with cool-touch handle that allows you to cook evenly with a flip of the wrist
  • EASY STORAGE & CLEANUP: Non-slip feet, nonstick auto-lock cooking surfaces & dishwasher safe removable drip tray protect countertops from messy batter & make for easy cleanup. A folding handle enables compact storage.
  • NON-STICK VERSATILITY: We offer 3 superior non-stick coatings from traditional non-stick to a ceramic & copper titanium coating which allow you to cook a wide variety of different foods & batters in your waffle maker

