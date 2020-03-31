Bring home Gourmia’s 4.5-Qt. Digital Air Fryer for $50 today (Reg. up to $120)

- Mar. 31st 2020 8:56 am ET

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Gourmia 4.5-Qt. Digital Air Fryer (GAF570) for $49.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $120 at Best Buy, this model currently starts from $99 via Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s offer is $10 below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This digital air fryer will provide you with 4.5-quarts of removable cooking capacity (great for cleaning up) for all the delicious crispy fried food you could want, with a fraction of the fat. This model sports an LCD display to control the built-in timer and eight preset cooking modes. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you don’t need the near-family-sized capacity of today’s lead deal, consider the Chefman TurboFry. This option features the same oil-free approach, just in a smaller package that will save you an additional $10. Just keep in mind, this model is about half the size of today’s Gourmia, but that might be ideal for smaller families and side dishes. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers.

We are also still tracking a deep deal on the big-boy Instant Pot Vortex Pro 10-Qt. air fryer as well as a rare offer on the black steel Instant Pot Duo at $60 (Reg. $125). Plus, you’ll find even more in our Home Goods Guide.

Gourmia 4.5-Qt. Digital Air Fryer:

Create delicious meals with ease with this Gourmia 4.5-quart hot air fryer. The air frying technology lets you prepare healthy meals without the need for oil, while the compact design is suitable for even the smallest kitchen. This Gourmia 4.5-quart hot air fryer also comes with a removable basket pan for easy cleaning and has 8 presets to cook your favorite foods with just a tap.

