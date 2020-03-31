Apple’s cellular-enabled iPad Air 256GB gets a $130 price cut dropping to $649

B&H is currently offering Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB in Space Gray for $649 shipped. This is $130 off its regular rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time, outside of a drop to $599 we’ve seen once before. Apple’s latest iPad Air has the A12 Bionic processor, which provides plenty of power for daily tasks, and can even handle more advanced functions like photo and video editing. Plus, it supports Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard, which are fantastic if you’re wanting an all-in-one, cohesive experience. Plus, with both cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity, this iPad Air will be usable just about anywhere you have signal, which is a must for on-the-go working. Learn more in our hands-on review.

On a tighter budget and willing to cut back on storage size, power, and cellular connectivity? Well, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Coming in at $279 on Amazon right now, it offers Apple Pencil compatibility as well as Smart Keyboard functionality for a great on-the-go experience.

More of a laptop person? Well, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar is currently down to $680, which is a killer price. Originally $1,299, this refurbished MacBook Pro offers 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, though higher-end models are available at other prices.

iPad Air features:

The 10.5″ iPad Air from Apple, updated from the same one you know and love, features a few improvements to provide you with a better experience. The previous A10 Fusion chip is replaced with the A12 Bionic chip, which is more powerful and supports Neural Engine machine learning. Its 9.7″ Retina display now measures 10.5″ with a 500 cd/m² brightness rating, a 2224 x 1668 resolution, wide color coverage, True Tone technology, and an anti-glare coating.

