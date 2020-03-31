Kindle Paperwhite has a backlight, Wi-Fi, and 3G: $40 (Refurb, Orig. $139)

DailySteals is currently offering the 6th generation Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $39.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $139 when it was first released, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. I love my Kindle Paperwhite. The display looks nearly identical to a normal book page but is super simple to read at night thanks to the built-in backlight. You’ll find Wi-Fi connectivity here, making it really easy to download new books to read. This model also sports 3G connectivity, which means it can easily connect to cellular networks to download books anywhere you go. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 30-day warranty.

When it comes to picking up a kindle, this is among the most budget-friendly option that you’ll find. For instance, the lowest-cost Kindle that Amazon sells right now would set you back $90, or more than twice what today’s lead deal is.

With your savings, why not subscribe to Kindle Unlimited? There are millions of books available to read on it, and it’ll only cost you $10 per month. This is a low-cost way to enjoy just about any book out there, including dozens of cookbooks if you’re trying to find a new meal to make while spending more time at home.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

With twice as many pixels as the previous generation, the all-new Kindle Paperwhite has an improved high-resolution 212 PPI display for crisp, laser-quality text. No other e-reader offers a higher resolution display.

Unlike reflective tablet and smartphone screens, Kindle Paperwhite reads like paper.

Supports public and private WiFi networks or hotspots that use the 802.11b, 802.11g, or 802.11n standard with support for WEP, WPA and WPA2 security using password authentication or WiFi Protected Setup (WPS).

This device can access the Amazon Store & Wikipedia via the 3G network. No additional set up or plan needed to activate.

