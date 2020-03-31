Score three Nest Mini smart speakers for the price of two: $100 ($50 off)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering three Nest Mini Smart Speakers for $99.99 shipped. Just add all three to your cart and the discount will apply automatically. Normally, you’d pay $50 each for the Nest Mini, or $150 when buying three. This is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Nest Mini is Google’s latest micro smart speaker, offering you a budget-focused way to add Google Assistant to any room in your home. Offering a louder speaker than the previous generation, this is both a fantastic upgrade and great first purchase for those looking to expand their smart home. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Do you already own a set of speakers that you’d like to make smart? Well, that’s where Echo Input comes in. While it’s a part of Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem, this makes any speaker setup smart and will cost you just $35.

Further expand your smart home by picking up two Nest Hub Max smart displays and scoring a $50 gift card. You’ll be set back $329 for it all, but save over $180 in the process.

Nest Mini Smart Speaker features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more.¹ Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, commute, and reminders.² Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.³

