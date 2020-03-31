Score four Tile Pro item finders at an Amazon all-time low of $53 (Save 45%)

Amazon is currently offering a 4-pack of Tile Pro Sport and Style Trackers for $52.99 shipped. Typically fetching $95, this bundle has been dropping in price over the past week and is now beating the previous discount by $8 and marking a new all-time low. Right now you’d pay $100 for four of the latest Tile Pro trackers. Tile’s previous-generation Pro trackers feature an IP68 waterproof design as well as a 200-foot range. Plus with four trackers, this bundle makes it easy to keep track of everything from your keys and backpack, as well as even the TV remote and more. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If you don’t need to keep tabs on four different pieces of gear and accessories, there are more affordable routes to take compared to picking up the discounted 4-pack. Just tracking your keys would mean you can get away with grabbing the latest Tile Mate item finder at $25. This one has the same 200-foot range as the featured models, but with a removable battery as well.

Or should you want to ensure your wallet never disappears, Tile Slim at $30 is worth a closer look. Still notably less than the featured 4-pack, this one is designed to fit within your wallet with a credit card-like design.

Tile Pro tracker features:

The Pro Series comes in two unique designs (Tile Sport and Tile Style) elegant and durable, they are made to fit your lifestyle. The most powerful way to find all your things, the Tile Pro Series features a 200ft range and is 2X louder than other Tiles and is waterproof. When within Bluetooth range, use Tile’s app on your mobile device to ring your Tiles, or see it on a map if it’s far away.

