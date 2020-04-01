Amazon slashes 60% off its in-house padded pet bed, now only $6 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering its Faux-Sherpa Padded Bolster Pet Bed for $5.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 60% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by 20%. If you’ve got a dog, there’s not much of a reason to pass this deal up. In fact, I would argue that it’s great for cats too as ours loves to crash in a dog bed. Bear in mind that this specific offering measures 22- by 14-inches, so it is targeted at smaller pets. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

In the event that your pup has some tangles, use today’s savings to nab BioSilk’s Pin Dog Brush for $3. It aims to produce a clean topcoat, reduce shedding, and yield “a run-your-fingers-through-it coat.” More than 375 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.3/5 stars.

Now that you’ve treated your doggo, it’s time to grab something for you. Why not modernize your living room with this asymmetrical floating TV console for $124? This eye-catching piece of furniture fetches up to $229, delivering up to $105 in savings.

AmazonBasics Padded Pet Bed features:

Plush pet bed for crates, kennels, carriers, and other sleeping areas

Soft faux sherpa cover with stuffed foam and polyester cushioning

Bolster rim for pets to rest their heads on

Attached loop to secure bed to crate

Dimensions measure 22 x 15 inches

