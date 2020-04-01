Amazon slashes 60% off its in-house padded pet bed, now only $6 Prime shipped

- Apr. 1st 2020 2:59 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering its Faux-Sherpa Padded Bolster Pet Bed for $5.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 60% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by 20%. If you’ve got a dog, there’s not much of a reason to pass this deal up. In fact, I would argue that it’s great for cats too as ours loves to crash in a dog bed. Bear in mind that this specific offering measures 22- by 14-inches, so it is targeted at smaller pets. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

In the event that your pup has some tangles, use today’s savings to nab BioSilk’s Pin Dog Brush for $3. It aims to produce a clean topcoat, reduce shedding, and yield “a run-your-fingers-through-it coat.” More than 375 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.3/5 stars.

Now that you’ve treated your doggo, it’s time to grab something for you. Why not modernize your living room with this asymmetrical floating TV console for $124? This eye-catching piece of furniture fetches up to $229, delivering up to $105 in savings.

AmazonBasics Padded Pet Bed features:

  • Plush pet bed for crates, kennels, carriers, and other sleeping areas
  • Soft faux sherpa cover with stuffed foam and polyester cushioning
  • Bolster rim for pets to rest their heads on
  • Attached loop to secure bed to crate
  • Dimensions measure 22 x 15 inches

