Shake up a room with this asymmetrical floating TV console: $124 (Save $105)

- Apr. 1st 2020 1:55 pm ET

$124
Amazon is offering the Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Floating TV Console for $123.85 shipped. That’s up to $105 off what Target was charging prior to selling out and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked by around $10. This modern shelf is able to hold up to 70-pounds, making it a great option for everything from game consoles to streaming media players, and more. Adding this to your living room, home office or bedroom is a great way to modernize its look and feel. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re here, it means you may like the look of floating shelves. Nabbing this 4-pack from Amazon will allow you to promote the look throughout your home. You’ll only need to spend $23, which is quite a bit less than how much you saved on the lead deal.

With one room down, the kitchen may be next. Swing by yesterday’s Joseph Joseph’s 3-Tier Organizer deal to score your own for $10. That’s 33% off typical pricing, making now an excellent time to clear up some clutter.

Martin Furniture Floating TV Console features:

  • Laminated Finish on the surfaces with Black finished supports
  • Asymmetrical design with Black accents creates a bold “floating shelf” illusion while Saving valuable floor space
  • Holds 1 audio/video Component and a sound bar on the Top shelf to Compliment a Wall mounted television up to 65″
  • Holds up to 70 lbs. And Comes with Mounting hardware for standard wood stud Wall installation
  • Fully assembled, dimensions: 60″ W x 11.75″ D x 8″ H

