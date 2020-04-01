B&H Apple Shopping Event discounts Macs, iPads, Nike Apple Watch, more

B&H is rolling into April with a new Apple Shopping Event, discounting everything from the latest Macs and iPads to Apple Watches and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. In fact, with many retailers currently showing extended delivery windows, B&H has mostly held steady with 2-day delivery across the board.

Over on this landing page you’ll find all of the top deals from today’s sale, including $50 off the latest MacBook Air and iPad Pro from Apple. Head below for all of our top picks.

One notable standout from today’s sale is Apple’s iPod Touch 128GB in gold for $259. That’s $40 off the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen on this model. Notable features here include a 4-inch display that’s powered by Apple’s A8 chip. You can also count on an 8MP camera and 1080p HD recording as well. It’s a great option for the kids who don’t need a full-on iPhone with cellular connectivity.

Another standout is Apple’s latest iPad mini Wi-Fi 256GB in Space Gray for $499. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

Dive into the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on accessories and more from Apple. This includes rare discounts on Apple Watch bands, Nike+ models, and more.

Apple iPod touch features:

  • .1-mm ultra thin design
  • 4-inch Multi-Touch Retina display
  • Wi-Fi enabled, Bluetooth 4.1
  • A8 chip with 64-bit architecture
  • 1080p HD video recording
  • 8-megapixel iSight camera
  • FaceTime HD Camera
  • iTunes and the App Store, Siri, iMessage
  • FaceTime, Game Center, e-mail, Safari web browser

