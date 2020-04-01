LG’s latest PC gaming monitor has some fantastic features. From built-in HDR10 compatibility to a 240Hz refresh rate, IPS technology, and NVIDIA G-SYNC, it’s the ultimate gaming monitor for spending more time indoors. The design offers a 3-side borderless feature which means that running a multi-monitor setup is easier than ever. But why should LG’s latest 27-inch 1080p 240Hz UltraGear monitor sit on your desk? Well, you’ll need to keep reading to learn more.

Step up your game with a 240Hz refresh rate and HDR10

One huge thing that can really step your game up is a fast refresh rate. LG’s latest monitor nearly doubles the standard high refresh rate of 144Hz, bringing an insane 240Hz to the table. This means that, as long as your computer can support it, the monitor can natively refresh itself up to 240 times per second for ultra-fast motion. For comparison, a standard monitor is normally around 60Hz, so you’re seeing a four times increase here.

But, that’s not where the high-end features of LG’s latest UltraGear monitor ends. You’ll also see HDR10 compatibility here which makes darker scenes brighter without losing the contract or dynamic range. This can be crucial for some games, as they’re full of dark scenes that have bright patches of fire or similar lighting elements.

G-SYNC, FreeSync, and HDR take center stage

Now, just because you have a monitor capable of 240Hz doesn’t mean you can take full advantage of it. You could notice rips or tears in the image given how fast it has to refresh. Well, those with an NVIDIA graphics card will enjoy G-SYNC technology. This feature works in tandem, allowing the display and graphics card to communicate directly and work together. This delivers a tear-free experience that allows you to enjoy games even more than you normally would. However, the fun doesn’t stop there. This monitor also uses Adaptive-Sync, which is FreeSync technology powered by AMD. So, no matter what GPU you have, this monitor can take full advantage of all its features.

The IPS technology behind the stage also delivers 99% sRGB color reproduction. This means that this monitor doesn’t just do well for gamers, but also content creators, delivering a dual purpose. If you’re building out a work-from-home space right now, you’ll be able to use this monitor to its fullest intent, no matter what your job is.

Pricing and availability

You can get LG’s latest UltraGear 27GN750 Gaming Monitor for $399 at B&H, Adorama, LG, and soon Amazon as well.

