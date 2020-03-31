Curb a kitchen’s clutter with Joseph Joseph’s 3-Tier Organizer: $10 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph 3-Tier Kitchen Organizer for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If your kitchen is feeling a bit cluttered these days, this organizer is here to save the day. Not only can it hold several small items in its drawer, you’ll also be able to stack things on top. There are three tiers up there, making it easy to boost visibility of a given item. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If the kitchen organizer above doesn’t seem to be the right fit, perhaps you would be better served by this magnetic knife strip for $10. Neodymium magnets are used to ensure that each knife is firmly held in place.

Oh, and before you move on, take a moment to peek at today’s other kitchen-related deals. Options include BELLA’s Belgian Waffle Maker for $19 and Gourmia’s 4.5-Qt. Digital Air Fryer at $50. There’s even more in our Home Goods guide, so head there to peruse the entire list.

Joseph Joseph 3-Tier Organizer features:

3-Tiered design improves organization, visibility, and access in cabinets

Pull out drawer is perfect for storing small items

Suitable for shelves with a minimum depth of 10.25 inches

Dimensions with drawer closed: 4.25 H x 6.75 W x 10.25 D inches

Wipe clean with a damp cloth

