Take up to 60% off Moment mobile photo gear during its Spring Cleaning Sale

- Apr. 1st 2020 5:06 pm ET

Moment is currently running a Spring Cleaning Sale with up to 60% off its gear and more. One of our favorites from the sale is Moment’s iPhone 11 Pro Photo Case in Walnut for $27.99 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Normally $40, it’s on sale for $32 at Amazon and this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to mount one of Moment’s lenses on each of the iPhone’s lenses (that’s a lot of lenses,) this case is perfect for the mobile photographer and videographer. It really brings Apple’s focus on cameras to a new level, giving you the ability to easily expand your photography to ultrawide, telephoto, macro, or even anamorphic. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Keep reading for more of our favorites or just head over to Moment to view everything on sale.

Our top picks:

Looking for other ways to up your on-the-go photography game? Check out Peak Design’s sale that’s happening right now. You’ll find up to 40% off the company’s bags and accessories, which are a must-have for photographers, in my opinion.

Moment iPhone 11 Pro Photo Case features:

  • Protection – it’s protective, durable, and rubberized body keeps your phone safe from drops, scratches, and the “oh $%&^ moments”. Attach a wrist strap (sold separately) to the bottom so you never drop your camera phone.
  • Style – available in Black Canvas or American Wood (yes that’s real wood), these real materials provide subtle texture to the back of your phone for easier one handed shooting. We know selfies are just as important as Instagram landscapes.
  • Better Camera – attach a wrist strap (sold separately) to the bottom of the case or a Moment M-series lens (also sold separately) to the top. It makes your phone more like a camera.

