Peak Design offers up to 40% off its bags and accessories in sitewide sale

- Mar. 31st 2020 1:30 pm ET

Peak Design, a 9to5Toys’ favorite, is currently running a near-sitewide sale with up to 40% off the company’s products. You’ll find old and new items alike on sale, including the all-new Everyday Backpack Zip, Everyday Tote, and more. One of our favorites is the new Everyday Backpack, which is down to $207.96 shipped with this sale. Normally $249, this is the first time we’ve seen the 2019 version of this backpack drop in price. This is the bag that I carry around whenever I leave the house for photography or work, and I absolutely love it. From the dual-sized laptop compartment, which is ready to handle Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, to the redesigned internal storage, this backpack is great for just about any task. Learn more in our hands-on announcement coverage. Shop the entire sale here.

On a tighter budget and can wait a few weeks? Well, Neewer’s Camera Bag is $30 shipped on Amazon. While it doesn’t have quite the same look as Peak’s offerings, this bag is a fantastic option for anyone who is looking to enjoy a camera-focused carry setup.

For something geared toward being outside, and not necessarily photographers, we’ve got YETI’s Tocayo 26 Backpack on sale for $130 right now. This is a $70 savings over its regular going rate and offers you a fantastic deal on a high-end bag.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack features:

For cameras, or not. The Everyday Backpack is designed to not only meet the carry needs of photographers, but also travelers, commuters, adventurers, and everyone in-between. Keep everything you carry organized, protected, and accessible, instead of in a pile at the bottom of your bag.

