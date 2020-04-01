Osprey’s Farpoint 40 Backpack totes any modern MacBook or iPad: $120 ($40 off)

Amazon is offering the Osprey Farpoint 40 Travel Backpack for $119.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is within a few pennies of the lowest 1+ year Amazon offer we have tracked. Once armed with this backpack, you’ll be ready to tote up to 40-pounds of gear inside. Despite this capability, it’s lightweight and equipped with cushioned straps to keep you comfortable. A dedicated water bottle pocket ensures that hydration is never far away. Oh, and there’s room for any modern MacBook, iPad, or 15-inch laptop. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Keep that red color looking its best when you buy and apply Scotchguard’s Fabric & Upholstery Protector at $10. I always keep a can on hand and just added a layer of it to a new fabric headboard and pair of shoes.

If you’re planning on working from home for the foreseeable future, perhaps you should consider nabbing Ashley’s Baraga L-shaped Desk while it’s on sale for $153. It fetches up to $100 more at Target, making this Amazon deal worth a second look.

Osprey Farpoint 40 Travel Backpack features:

Large panel zip access to main compartment

Lockable sliders on main compartment zipper

Stowaway backpanel, harness and hipbelt with zippered rear flap for protection

Laptop and tablet sleeve secure in lockable compartment

Two internal compression straps hold contents securely

Heat-embossed scratch-free zippered slash pocket

Padded top and side handles

