Osprey’s Farpoint 40 Backpack totes any modern MacBook or iPad: $120 ($40 off)

Amazon is offering the Osprey Farpoint 40 Travel Backpack for $119.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is within a few pennies of the lowest 1+ year Amazon offer we have tracked. Once armed with this backpack, you’ll be ready to tote up to 40-pounds of gear inside. Despite this capability, it’s lightweight and equipped with cushioned straps to keep you comfortable. A dedicated water bottle pocket ensures that hydration is never far away. Oh, and there’s room for any modern MacBook, iPad, or 15-inch laptop. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Keep that red color looking its best when you buy and apply Scotchguard’s Fabric & Upholstery Protector at $10. I always keep a can on hand and just added a layer of it to a new fabric headboard and pair of shoes.
If you’re planning on working from home for the foreseeable future, perhaps you should consider nabbing Ashley’s Baraga L-shaped Desk while it’s on sale for $153. It fetches up to $100 more at Target, making this Amazon deal worth a second look.
Osprey Farpoint 40 Travel Backpack features:
- Large panel zip access to main compartment
- Lockable sliders on main compartment zipper
- Stowaway backpanel, harness and hipbelt with zippered rear flap for protection
- Laptop and tablet sleeve secure in lockable compartment
- Two internal compression straps hold contents securely
- Heat-embossed scratch-free zippered slash pocket
- Padded top and side handles
