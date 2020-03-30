Amazon quickly delivers Ashley’s Baraga L-shaped Desk: $153 (Up to $100 off)

Amazon is offering the Ashley Furniture Baraga L-shaped Desk for $152.78 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s up to $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $7. If you’re working from home these days, this expansive desk provides plenty of room for you to spread out. One side of this L-shaped desk measures 61-inches while the other tops out at 51. The entire desk is comprised of glass and metal, delivering a high-end look and feel to your space. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Have an iPad? Put it to use as a secondary display with MoKo’s Phone/Tablet Stand for $6. It’s sturdy enough to hold up an 11-inch iPad Pro and folds flat when not in use. Rubber feet help keep it from sliding around or scratching your new desk.

If something smaller will do, don’t forget that the Ameriwood Parsons Desk has fallen to $58.50. Like the featured deal, it ships promptly, allowing most to receive it within a couple of days or so.

Ashley Furniture Baraga features:

L Shaped Desk: This Desk Is Ultra Modern With Its Sleek, White Powdercoat Finish; Use It as a Computer Workstation and Stay Clear-Headed With the Beautiful Frosted Glass Top

Handsomely Crafted: Desk Is Made of Glass and Metal, With a Tempered Glass Tabletop

Modular Design: Whether You’re Left or Right-Handed, This Desk Has Versatile Setups to Ensure You Have the Appropriate Table Space Needed to Work

