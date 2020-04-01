Samsung’s 27-inch Space Monitor frees up desk space at $280 ($100 off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 27-inch QHD 1440p Space Monitor for $279.99 shipped. Also direct from Samsung for the same price. Typically selling for $380, today’s offer saves you 27%, beats the sale price at B&H by $50, and is the lowest we’ve seen in months. If having additional room on your workstation is a must for you, then Samsung’s Space Monitor is the perfect companion to your Mac or PC. A 27-inch 1440p 144Hz panel is joined by a unique stand that clamps to your desk and can be adjusted to lay flat against the wall. You’ll find both HDMI and Mini DisplayPort inputs, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, over at Dell you can score the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF) for $365.74 shipped. Down from $500, you’ll save over 26% while scoring the first price drop on Dell’s latest gaming monitor. Features here include a 25-inch panel equipped with 1080p resolutions and a 240Hz refresh rate. HDMI and DisplayPort inputs are joined by a USB 3.0 hub. Having just been released, ratings are light. Though the previous-generation model is well-reviewed.

Ensure either of these discounted displays work with a newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Samsung 27-inch 1440p Space Monitor features:

Keep your desktop free from clutter while still enjoying exceptional picture quality with this Samsung 27-inch monitor. The space-saving design attaches to the back of your desk for a more unique setup, and the WQHD resolution delivers crisp, clear images. With a slim panel and three-sided bezel-less design, this Samsung 27-inch monitor is perfect on its own or as part of a multidisplay configuration.

