Sony’s sleek 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV is $998 ($200 off)

Amazon offers the Sony 65-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV for $998 shipped. Also at Walmart. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,500 but trends around $1,200. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked in 2020. With a sleek design and robust feature list, this UHDTV delivers everything you need to enjoy your favorite movies, sports, and more. Notable features include four HDMI inputs, Alexa and Google Assistant control, and access to all of the most popular streaming services. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Sony 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

Beyond High Definition: 4K Hdtv Picture Offers Stunning Clarity & High Dynamic Range Color & Detail

Enhanced Quality: With the X1 Extreme Processor enjoy controlled contrast & wide range of brightness. Bluetooth connectivity

Say It. See It.: Connect Alexa to Your Compatible Sony TV to Stream Smart Camera Feeds with Your Voice. You Can Also Ask Alexa to Play Music, Launch Video Apps, and More and See It All on Your Sony

Premium Display: Enjoy Vibrant Colors with Triluminos & Clear on Screen Action with X-Motion Clarity

