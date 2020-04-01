Under $15 arms your Switch with this Super Mario Odyssey Case (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Carrying Case for $14.77 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $0.54 of the lowest price we have tracked. This hard-shell case is comprised of ballistic nylon and PU leather, ensuring it’s ready to protect your portable console from bumps and scuffs. When it comes to internal storage, expect to find enough space for eight games, two microSD cards, and your Switch with attached Joy-Con controllers. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If Super Mario Odyssey branding isn’t essential, opt for this AmazonBasics Carrying Case to save a few more bucks. It’s priced at only $11, making it a very affordable option that’s ready to tote a Switch, Joy-Con, and 10 game cartridges.

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to check out the deal we recently spotted on Amazon’s in-house Joy-Con Charging Dock. It can be all yours for $15, marking the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2020.

Nintendo Switch Odyssey Case features:

Exterior: Durable hard-shell case made with Ballistic Nylon or PU Leather, comfort grip handle and custom Easy glide zipper.

Specifically Designed to protect the Joy-Con analog sticks, padded screen protection panel, quick access zippered pocket for accessories and features a recessed compartment for game cases.

Also included: 2 multi-game cases, each case holds 4 games safely and securely. 2 micro SD card cases, each case holds 1 SD card, each SD card case fits into any section of the multi-game case.

