Stay jacked at home, 11-lbs. MyProtein Impact Whey now $46 (Reg. up to $100)

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of its popular Impact Whey Protein for $46.19 with free shipping in orders over $50. Simply choose one of the many flavors from the drop down menu and select an 11-pound package on the listing page, then apply code MORGANC at checkout. While most flavors are currently marked down to $66 before you use the code above, they more regularly sell for closer to $100 or more at My Protein. Today’s offer is well below our previous 6-pound deal and about $50+ in savings. With 18-grams of protein, 2-grams of fat, and about 100-calories per serving, MyProtein is not only one of the most affordable but it is “certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor.” More details below.

The code above will also work on the company’s popular Impact Whey Isolate and will drop the 11-pound pack down to $58 shipped. Regularly as much as $140, this is the lowest price we can find and slightly below our previous mention. The main difference between the two outside of the price tag is the lower lactose and fat content in the isolate variant.

Just for comparison sake, just 5.5-pounds of the extremely popular Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein will run you nearly $60 right now. With today’s offer you’re left with more than enough savings to scoop up a 10-speed Black+Decker blender for your smoothies at $15 (Reg. $23+).

MyProtein Impact Whey Protein:

Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company.

