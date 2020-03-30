Put a new 10-speed Black+Decker blender on the countertop for $15 (Reg. $23+)

- Mar. 30th 2020 4:03 pm ET

Macy’s is now offering the Black+Decker 10-Speed Countertop Blender (BL2010BG) for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $45, like it still fetches at Amazon, these days it sells for closer to $23 at Bed Bath and Beyond and Home Depot. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and as much as 66% off. This simple but effective blender ships with a 5-cup glass blending jar and features 10-speed settings including a manual pulse. The 4-tip stainless steel blade is great for soups, smoothies, frozen drinks, and much more while the 2-year warranty adds some peace of mind to your purchase. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

All things considered, at just $15 you’ll be hard-pressed to find another blender you would trust. Even the usually rock-bottom Oster My Blend sells for $5 more. If you’re in the market for a simple countertop blender that won’t break the bank, today’s Black+Decker offer is about as affordable as it gets.

On top of deep deals on Vitamix’s professional Explorian and Instant Pot’s Ace 60 Cooking Blender, just just recently took a hands-on deep dive in to the Vejo Portable pod-based smart blender. Check out this deal on the Instant Pot Vortex Pro 10-Qt. air fryer and then head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Black+Decker 10-Speed Countertop Blender:

The Black & Decker 10-Speed Blender is a kitchen classic. With 10 speeds and a pulse control, operation is simple and efficient. The durable glass 5-cup (40-oz.) jar is easy to pour from and holds several servings of your favorite soups, smoothies, frozen mixers, and more! Plus, cleanup is a breeze thanks to the dishwasher-safe removable parts.

