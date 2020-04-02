All-Clad’s gorgeous steel kettle hits Amazon low, now more than $50 off

Amazon is now offering the 2-quart All-Clad Stainless Steel Tea Kettle (E86199) for $48.75 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $140+ at Williams Sonoma and Bed Bath and Beyond, this model usually goes for closer to $100 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. Some kettles get the job done and some are a gorgeous vintage-style statement piece for your countertop, that also boils water. This All-Clad certainly falls in the latter category with a dishwasher-safe, highly-polished 18/10 stainless steel build and compatibility with gas, electric, ceramic, and induction stovetops. It will indeed make that iconic whistling sound when your water is ready to go and ships with a lifetime warranty as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 530 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if the vintage look and stovetop operation aren’t cutting it for you, there are much more affordable options out there. The AmazonBasics Stainless Steel model carries 1-liter at a time and sells for $22. But this electric glass model from Ovente features subtle blue LED lighting and is even less at $17.50. Its 4+ star rating from over 11,000 Amazon customers is pretty nice too.

Today’s kettle deal joins the rest of today’s kitchenware offers like KitchenAid’s Pro Lift Stand Mixer, and everything else you’ll find right here.

All-Clad Stainless Steel Tea Kettle:

All-Clad’s Stainless Steel Tea Kettle combines quality and durable craftsmanship for reliable performance

Constructed from high-polished 18/10 stainless steel. Dishwasher safe

Features an aluminum encapsulated base and tight fitting lid to help boil water more quickly

Hinged cap flips open for easy pouring and whistles when water reaches a boil

