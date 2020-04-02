KitchenAid’s Pro Lift Stand Mixer is yours for $200 shipped (Reg. up to $400)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the KitchenAid Professional 450-Watt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer (KV25G0) for $199.99 shipped. Regularly up to $500, this model currently starts at $400 from Amazon third-party sellers but is on sale for $280 at Target right now. Today’s deal is within $10 of the 2020 low and matching our best prices before that. Whether it’s for baking or other meal preparations, KitchenAid’s stand mixers are among the best in the game at this price point. Along with the vintage style, the 500-series features a 5-quart stainless steel bowl with lift design to easily get it in position when filled with heavy ingredients, as well as 10-speed levels. While compatible with a plethora of add-ons like the pasta maker, it ships with a Powerknead spiral dough hook, a flat beater, and the wire whip. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Now, if your baking projects aren’t serious enough to warrant a $200 mixer, despite how much of a discount we are getting today, take a look at one of the company’s hand mixers instead. While it will certainly require more manual work, KitchenAid’s 5-Speed Hand Mixer will be much easier than mixing by hand. It sells for $34 shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,200 customers. There’s also an Oster HeatSoft 7-Speed Hand Mixer on sale for $50 at Best Buy today, down from the usual $100, if you’re looking to take your hand mixing up a notch.

But if you’re just after the most basic of blenders for your meal prep, we still have a 10-speed Black+Decker blender for just $15 (Reg. $23+) plus even more in our Home Goods Guide.

KitchenAid Pro 450-Watt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer:

Make smooth cake batter with this KitchenAid Professional 500 Series stand mixer. The 5-quart bowl’s stable lifted support provides enhanced efficiency with the beater, and 10 speed levels let you accurately mix a variety of ingredients. Use this KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus stand mixer with other compatible attachments for food processing applications.

