Uplift a display or iMac with Ergotech’s Freedom Arm: $73.50 (Reg. $90)

Uplift a display or iMac with Ergotech's Freedom Arm

- Apr. 2nd 2020 1:54 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Ergotech Freedom Monitor Arm for $73.51 shipped. That’s $16+ off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in over a year. If your monitor rests atop your desk using its included stand, you may be missing out. I opted for a similar mount a while back and love the level of ergonomics it has brought to my setup. This specific mount is ready for displays weighing up to 17-pounds, ensuring most monitors and VESA-ready iMacs will be supported. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you don’t require as much flexibility, consider VIVO’s Single Monitor Desk Mount for $30. The price is considerably less and it can actually support up to 22-pound displays. Bear in mind that it will prove more difficult to adjust in the moment given its more basic design.

No matter which arm you’ve chosen, you’re bound to get some fingerprints on the monitor during the mounting process. That’s why I recommend bagging some Endust Wipes for $6. These are made with electronics in mind and will make short work of cleaning a dirty display.

Ergotech Freedom Monitor Arm features:

  • Compatible with PC & iMac monitors with built in VESA compatibility
  • Please visit Ergotech website for complete list of compatible iMac models
  • Includes articulating arm + desk clamp base + 8 inches pole

