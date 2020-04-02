Score cert. refurb Linksys 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi routers and bundles from $55

Woot is currently discounting a selection of certified refurbished Linksys 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Routers and bundles priced from $54.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. One standout is on the AC6600 Mesh System with three routers for $239.99. Originally selling for $400 and still fetching as much at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 40%, beats the best we’ve seen on a new condition model by $40, and is the lowest to date. Blanketing 6,000-square feet with 802.11ac Wi-Fi, this Linksys Velop mesh system touts up to 2.2Gb/s network speeds. With three mesh nodes scattered throughout your home, you’ll have reliable connectivity in every room for streaming shows, playing online games, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,600 customers. Includes a 90-day warranty from Linksys. More below.

Be sure to shop the rest of the discounted mesh Wi-Fi systems in the sale right here. Whether you’re looking to expand an existing kit with a single mesh access point, or could use a bundle with a little less coverage than the lead system, there are options for every networking setup priced from $55.

Regardless of which option from Linksys you decide on, a great way to make use of today’s savings is to pick up some extra Ethernet cables. Monoprice’s in-house brand is my personal favorite option, with a 5-pack of varying-length Slimrun Cat6A cables starting under $10 at Amazon. These are a great way to cut down on the mess of an existing setup, especially if you have a multitude of smart home hubs plugged into the routers.

Linksys Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack features:

Linksys Velop is a high-performing modular WiFi mesh system of nodes built to provide exceptional Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home. It sets up in minutes and delivers a flawless, ultra-fast, full-strength signal.Linksys Velop is a high-performing modular WiFi mesh system of nodes built to provide exceptional WiFi coverage throughout your home.

