Makita’s 18V drill/driver comes with two batteries for $100 (Reg. up to $149)

Today only, Woot is offering the Makita 18V Lithium-Ion Drill/Driver Kit for $99.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $149 at Home Depot, it’s on sale for $119 there right now and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re working on any honey-do lists or DIY projects, then having a quality drill/driver is an absolute must. Today’s offer comes with two batteries, allowing you to always have one on charge so you can keep going even when a battery dies. Plus, the carrying case will keep your new tool safe and protected from getting damaged while not in use. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the Makita branding, two batteries, and higher-end design to save some cash. BLACK+DECKER has a 20V drill/driver on Amazon for $59 shipped. You’ll also get 30 accessories with your purchase here. Just keep in mind that BLACK+DECKER’s lineup isn’t nearly as robust as Makita is.

Should you opt for today’s lead deal, be sure to grab this 45-piece DEWALT Bit Set. It’s available for under $13 Prime shipped on Amazon and offers you everything needed to get started with DIY projects. Plus, the case ensures that everything stays organized when not in use.

Makita Drill/Driver Kit features:

The Makita 18-Volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/2 in. Driver-Drill (model XFD10R) delivers power, performance and superior ergonomics in a compact size, with a fast-charging battery for less down time. It’s part of Makita’s expanding 18-Volt Lithium-Ion series, the world’s largest cordless tool line-up powered by an 18-Volt Lithium-Ion slide-style battery. Makita 18-Volt Lithium-Ion batteries have the fastest charge times in their categories, so they spend more time working and less time sitting on the charger. For improved tool performance and extended battery life, Makita created Star Protection Computer Controls

