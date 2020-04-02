Sonos AirPlay 2 sale starts at $129 with deals on Beam, Move, more

Amazon is hosting a big Sonos smart speaker sale this week with various deals available direct from the manufacturer, as well. Free shipping can be enjoyed by all. Our top pick is Sonos Beam for $349, which is a $50 savings from the regular going rate. Sonos Beam delivers AirPlay 2 compatibility, Alexa Voice Control and much more. Includes HDMI and optical inputs. This is a great way to upgrade your TV audio and the multi-room audio functionality is perfect for streaming all your favorite music services. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for additional price drops.

Other notable Sonos deals include:

You can check out the entire sale from Sonos right here on this landing page. Amazon is experiencing some extended lead times for shipping, so it’s worth seeing if buying direct will net your speaker faster than going with the online giant.

Sonos Beam features:

Listen to music, TV, movies, podcasts, radio, audiobooks and video games. Experience rich, detailed sound that fills the entire room.

Thoughtfully designed for your home. Place on your TV stand or wall mount.

Ask Alexa to play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and SiriusXM. Listen to hundreds of other streaming services with the Sonos app.

Add the latest Alexa-enabled video streaming device such as Fire TV for remote-free control. Find, start and manage shows and movies just by asking.

