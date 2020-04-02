Victorinox’s 10-function Swiss Army Multi-Tool receives 25% price cut, now $42

Amazon is offering the Victorinox Swiss Army One-Hand Trekker Multi-Tool Pocket Knife for $42.07 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This handy multi-tool features 10 functions spread across tools like a 3.06-inch serrated blade, bottle opener, and much more. Each is comprised of stainless steel, ensuring it can easily withstand anything that comes up. Two shades of brown adorn the outer shell, yielding a look that is unlike many of the other Swiss Army knives out there. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Go basic and save with this Victorinox Swiss Army Classic Pocket Knife. It’s priced at $16, which is considerably less than the featured deal above. Bear in mind that it’s less than half of the size and the design is fairly common unlike the other.

Now that you’re ready to tackle small outdoor adventures, take a moment to peruse Home Depot’s AeroGarden and outdoor tools sale. Today only you can shave up to 30% off spending, making it worth a bit of your time.

Victorinox Swiss Army Trekker Multi-Tool features:

Features 10 functions to equip you for everyday adventures including – 3.06″ one-hand serrated locking blade, Phillips screwdriver, bottle opener, and wood saw (See product description for full list of features)

Stainless steel construction encased in rugged, two-component grip scales provides sleek durability

One-hand locking blade mechanism keeps blade securely in place during use and ergonomic dual density handle allows for a secure grip, even in extreme cold or wet weather

