Home Depot discounts AeroGarden, outdoor tools, more by up to 30% today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off various garden and spring essentials. Free shipping is available for all. Our top picks is the AeroGarden Harvest Slim with Seed Starters for $89.98. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $175 for this bundle. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked at Home Depot. The Harvest Slim from AeroGarden makes it easy to prep for warmer weather by giving your veggies a head start on growth. This bundle includes everything you need to get started, including various seeds for Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, and Thai basil. The integrated LED lighting system adjusts automatically throughout the day, and automated warnings alert you to when it’s time for additional water and plant food. Rated 4+ stars by over 60% of Home Depot reviewers. Head below for additional top picks or jump into the entire sale here.

Another standout today is the RYOBI 18V Electric Spreader for $35.98. Be sure to note, this spreader does not include a battery, but works with the entire RYOBI 18V system. You’d typically pay $50 for this tool at Home Depot. With an automated battery-powered system and adjustable flow rate, this spreader makes it easy to sow seeds around your property, start a lawn, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

AeroGarden Harvest Slim features:

The Harvest Slim garden and Seed Starting System bundle lets you germinate up to 23 seedlings indoors, getting you ready for Spring planting in spite of the cold weather. You’ll love the Harvest Elite Slims sleek and slender shape (perfect for that empty windowsill) and beautiful matte finish and it’s easy to transplant your seedlings from the garden into your outdoor beds when the weather warms. The patented liquid nutrients and high powered LED lighting system give your seedlings everything they need to be ahead of the class come Spring, while your countertop stays neat and clean. Plus, when you’re done with your seedlings, you can keep growing endlessly fresh herbs and veggies indoors with the Harvest Slims standard grow deck and AeroGarden seed pods.

