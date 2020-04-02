Automate lawn mowing with these WORX Landroid Robots from $849 (Reg. $1,000+)

Apr. 2nd 2020

From $849
0

Amazon is offering the WORX WR140 Landroid M 20V Robotic Lawn Mower for $849.15 shipped. That’s $149 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and is within $24 of the lowest price we have tracked. Much like robotic vacuums, this WORX mower aims to take a routine and mundane chore off your list. It’s fully-automated and capable of trimming ¼ of an acre. It intentionally spaces the task out, cutting “a little grass at a time, naturally fertilizing your yard.” Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers. Learn more from our release coverage. Continue reading to find yet another Landroid model on sale.

We have also spotted the the WORX WR150 Landroid L Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,019.99 shipped. That’s $180 off the typical rate there and is the first Amazon price drop we’ve tracked. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Don’t mind doing it yourself? I recommend WORX’s 17-inch 40V Lawn Mower for $271. I just bought a similar model and took it for a quick spin and was pleasantly surprised by how quietly it operated. There’s also the perk that it starts by pushing a button instead of pulling a dreaded cord associated with a gas mower.

WORX Landroid M features:

  • Innovative fully automated robotic lawnmower learns about your lawn and suggests a schedule based on your lawn size. It’s easy to install & set up in just a few simple steps
  • Designed to mow up to ¼ of an acre. Cuts a little grass at a time, naturally fertilizing your yard
  • Adjust mowing schedule and control Landroid remotely with the convenient mobile app

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
