Automate lawn mowing with these WORX Landroid Robots from $849 (Reg. $1,000+)

Amazon is offering the WORX WR140 Landroid M 20V Robotic Lawn Mower for $849.15 shipped. That’s $149 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and is within $24 of the lowest price we have tracked. Much like robotic vacuums, this WORX mower aims to take a routine and mundane chore off your list. It’s fully-automated and capable of trimming ¼ of an acre. It intentionally spaces the task out, cutting “a little grass at a time, naturally fertilizing your yard.” Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers. Learn more from our release coverage. Continue reading to find yet another Landroid model on sale.

We have also spotted the the WORX WR150 Landroid L Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,019.99 shipped. That’s $180 off the typical rate there and is the first Amazon price drop we’ve tracked. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Don’t mind doing it yourself? I recommend WORX’s 17-inch 40V Lawn Mower for $271. I just bought a similar model and took it for a quick spin and was pleasantly surprised by how quietly it operated. There’s also the perk that it starts by pushing a button instead of pulling a dreaded cord associated with a gas mower.

WORX Landroid M features:

Innovative fully automated robotic lawnmower learns about your lawn and suggests a schedule based on your lawn size. It’s easy to install & set up in just a few simple steps

Designed to mow up to ¼ of an acre. Cuts a little grass at a time, naturally fertilizing your yard

Adjust mowing schedule and control Landroid remotely with the convenient mobile app

