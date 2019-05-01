WORX debuts Landroid M, its new smart electric lawn mower w/ Power Share, optional accessories, more

When it comes to cleaning interior floors, there is no shortage of smart options out there. It’s a market filled with an overwhelming number of choices. Here at 9to5Toys we’ve used and reviewed several, but have yet to try out smart lawn mowers like the new WORX Landroid M.

Once programmed, WORX Landroid M is capable of mowing up to a quarter of an acre with no human interaction required. Lawn cutting can be scheduled and triggered remotely using the iOS or Android app.

Automated lawn care

Programming Landroid is intended to be an easy and straight-forward process. Owners simply launch the smartphone app and walk the perimeter of their lawn to have it automatically calculate the size of their property. From there a schedule can be made and Landroid does the rest.

If it starts raining in the middle of mowing, Landroid M will return to its base and will automatically notify a paired smartphone that it has done so. It will automatically resume and finish mower later on with no interaction required. As with most smart home gadgets these days, WORX Landroid M can receive updates automatically thanks to built-in Wi-Fi.

WORX Landroid M is powered by a 20V MAX 4.0Ah battery. This is excellent news for anyone using WORX Power Share tools as it means that batteries are interchangeable. I use several WORX tools in my home and love how simple it is to swap batteries.

“We’ve redefined the new Landroid with the latest technology to make it a “smart mower” that’s a true asset to homeowners,” said Thales Marques, WORX Product Manager. “The Landroid M is a real time saver for homeowners who would rather spend time golfing, going to the beach or pool, attending a baseball game or relaxing on their deck or patio.”

Pricing and availability

WORX Landroid M is set to launch soon with a price tag of $999.99. Although we can’t find a product listing at the moment, it should appear at worx.com and Amazon in short order. WORX will offer several modular accessories including an Anti-Collision System (WA0860, an Off Limits offering (WA0863) for helping Landroid with complex lawns, and lastly a Find My Landroid GPS module (WA0866) that allows users to locate a lost or stolen device.

9to5Toys’ Take

WORX had me at “smart lawn mower”. While I find lawn mowing much more enjoyable than raking or blowing leaves, it’s still a chore that I’d love to offload to a robot. Not only could I gain that time back, Landroid would be able to mow much more often than I would ever want to.

The only major letdown of Landroid M is its rather limited range of ¼ acre. Every home I’ve lived at has had more land than that, leaving me without a reason to buy this iteration of Landroid. That being said, I’ll certainly be keeping an eye on future iterations, eagerly ready to hand off some of my outdoor responsibilities.

