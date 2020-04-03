Simplify at-home cooking with Dash’s versatile Omelette Maker: $18 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Dash Omelette Maker for $17.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Don’t let this kitchen appliance’s name fool you, it’s capable of cooking way more than omelettes. Dash touts that it is ready to concoct everything from fritattas and paninis to pizza pockets and crispy skin salmon. It weighs in at a mere 2-pounds, making it an easy option to travel with as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Once your delicious meal has been crafted, you’ll need a safe way to plate it without burning your hands. Winco’s Stainless Steel Tongs will do the trick for under $5. Nearly 400 Amazon shoppers have concluded a rating of 4.6/5 stars.

Since you’re sprucing up the kitchen, don’t miss out on today’s Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven deal. Priced at $70, you’re able to nab it for up to $90 off what you’d typically spend.

Dash Omelette Maker features:

VERSATILE: Make fluffy omelets, fritattas, paninis, pizza pockets, crispy skin salmon, and more. Breakfast, lunch or dinner can be table-ready or quick to go, in minutes

QUICK + EASY: No measuring required, just wait for the green indicator light to show the maker is preheated, pour in ingredients, close the lid and cook! Its so easy, even your kids can use it

COMPACT DESIGN: Weighing 2lbs, the Dash Omelette Maker is portable and a MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/rv traveling. The dual nonstick plates make clean up a snap!

