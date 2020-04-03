This steel Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven is up to $90 off for today only

Today only, the official eBay store is now offering the Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven in brushed stainless steel (CTO-1300) for $69.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $160 at Best Buy, this model sells for closer to $100 at Newegg, JCPenney, and Walmart. Today’s deals is as much as $90 off and the best price we can find. Featuring a 0.6-cu. ft. capacity, this model is ideal for quick countertop dinners and lunches without having to fire up your main range. It delivers 1800-watts of power and has six preset, one-touch cooking functions for things like up to six slices of toast, a 12-inch pizza, and more. It ships with a wire rack, a bake pan, and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

If you don’t necessarily need something big-enough to fit 12-inches of pizza, there are plenty of options for much less. This Black+Decker Toaster Oven looks nearly as good and has much better ratings at 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. Better yet, it will only run you $35 or half the price of today’s lead deal.

This morning also saw Instant Pot’s sous vide-ready Viva 6-quart Multi-Cooker go on sale and we still have a deep deal on its Vortex Pro 10-quart air fryer alongside everything you’ll find in our Home Goods Guide.

Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven:

Outfit kitchens with this Cuisinart Convection toaster oven. Its six functions let you create a variety of recipes, and the digital controls ensure one-touch operation. The 0.6 cu. ft. capacity of this Cuisinart Convection toaster oven holds up to six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza so you can enjoy casual dinners with a friend. Including bake, pizza, toast, broil, convection bake and bagel for versatile use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!