At $120, Dyson’s V6 Stick Vacuum is hard to beat (Refurb, Orig. $300)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $119.99 shipped. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Originally fetching $300, today’s deal is $180 off. Prior to selling out, the lowest Amazon ever directly sold this vacuum for was $224, equating to $104 in additional savings here. Having fully-switched to a similar Dyson vacuum a while back, I’ve no desire to return to my old ways. Cutting the cord has encouraged me to pick up messes as soon as they happen, leading to a home with floors that are consistently clean and free of debris. This specific model sports up to 20-minutes of continuous suction, which has been plenty for my home’s needs. Customers will receive an official 6-month Dyson warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to snag this 7-in-1 Brush Kit at $26. It’s fully-compatible with your new vacuum and you’ll find everything from a mattress to crevice dust brush, and much more, helping boost your everyday cleaning abilities.

Looking for something with more battery life? I recommend you peek at our recently-published video review of Anker’s Eufy HomeVac S11. Priced at $200, this option doubles what you’ll find in the Dyson above, yielding up to 40-minutes of runtime.

Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

Cord free. Hassle free. Filtration : Washable lifetime filter. Suction power (MAX mode) : 100 AW

Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Ergonomically designed

Motorized cleaner head cleans all floor types. Stiff nylon bristles remove ground in dirt from carpets. Carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors. Bristles cover its full width, allowing edge to edge cleaning

