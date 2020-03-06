With warmer weather right around the corner, it might be a good time to think about adding a new tool to your spring cleaning kit. The Eufy HomeVac S11 is the bigger, much bigger brother to the H11 we checked out recently. With three different power modes delivering 8-40 minutes of run time, up to 120AW of suction, and a wide variety of various attachments, the Eufy HomeVac S11 has quite a bit to offer. Check out the video below to see it in action.

Attachments

There are a couple of different packages you can get for the S11. The $200 S11 Go features one battery with five various accessories and an extension hose. The S11 Infinity package, which we have here, comes with an additional battery and a soft roller brush for $240.

It does raise the price quite a bit, but having an extra battery is pretty handy. Of course, if you can mount the S11 is a place where you can just plug it in after each use, the extra battery probably won’t be needed.

HomeVac S11: Video

In its base setup, the S11 features the blue metal extension tube and floor brush cleaner head. This is a motorized cleaning head that has some handy LED headlights on the front to make finding crumbs easier. I assumed this is meant for both hard floors and carpet, but unfortunately, one of the soft pads on the bottom of this head came off within the first few days of using it on the carpet.

Other attachments are excellent for different specific situations like the 2-in-1 combination tool. With a hard edge or flexible bristle, this attachment is a lot like the one on the H11 and is handy for plenty of situations.

For couches and beds, Eufy suggests the mini motorized brush tool. This is more focused on smaller spaces than the standard articulating cleaning head.

Mounting

One of the main conveniences is the ability to mount it anywhere for quick access. Eufy also includes some wall mounting accessories to hold all of the different attachments. Adding these makes the overall footprint of the mount bigger, so if you don’t find yourself needing them, they can be removed to save space, but it’s hand to have all of your attachments held at the same place.

Performance

To ride the line between suction power and battery life, the S11 has three different power modes. In the lowest setting, the S11 battery will last for an impressive 40 minutes. The battery will last for about 25 minutes in medium mode, and for maximum power, the highest setting will drain a full battery in 8 minutes.

I never found myself using an entire battery at once. And if you have an outlet close to the wall mount, you can just plug in the S11 and have it ready for the next use. Or, if you have the S11 Infinity package, you can keep the second battery fully charged for when the other one is used up.

Easy to clean

Just like with the H11, cleaning the S11 is pretty straight forward. It’s easy to remove the dust bin and pop open the latch to dump out any contents. Similarly, the filters are easy to access and clean. Everything can be washed and dried to keep them performing well.

Wrapping up

With the wall mount and all of the available attachments located right by the vacuum, the S11 is very convenient. It’s great for cleaning up after messy kids at the dinner table and is easy to clean afterward. It’s not as powerful as a corded upright vacuum, but it’s much handier to grab for quick messes. If you’re looking for something even smaller, be sure to check out the H11 we reviewed recently.

