Withings Steel HR sends sleep and activity to Apple Health: $153 (Save $25+)

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $152.94 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and among the best 2020 Amazon offers we’ve tracked. This hybrid smartwatch blends a traditional look with smart capabilities. Users will garner activity, sleep, heart rate tracking, and much more. Every data point is sent to the Withings HealthMate app which syncs with Apple Health, making it a solid choice for iOS users. Despite all of these features, you’ll still get 25-day battery life, dwarfing what we’ve come to expect from any Apple Watch. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Looking for something with more of an Apple Watch look? Huami Amazfit Bip should do the trick for $68, and it offers impressive 30-day battery life. Relay of smartphone notifications are supported, allowing you to receive SMS, email, incoming call alerts, and much more.

Speaking of the Huami, one of the company’s most recent releases is Amazfit Verge. Unlike watchOS and Wear OS, this offering leverages Alexa for voice assistant capabilities. Check out our coverage to learn more.

Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch features:

HEART RATE MONITORING – Maximize your workouts with continuous heart rate and in-depth reporting plus daily and overnight HR.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY – Up to 25 days battery life on one charge, plus 20 more days on power reserve mode (time & activity tracking only)

24/7 TRACKING: Automatically tracks walk, run, swim, and 30+ activities in workout mode. Connected GPS provides a map of your session with distance, elevation and pace and now enjoy Strava integration.

