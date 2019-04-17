I’ve written many articles elaborating how Alexa has allowed me to make many things in my home smart. More importantly, it’s been very inexpensive to do so. Dimmable light switches are around $20, smart plugs are easily half of that, and $30 paid for a device that let me use Alexa to control infrared devices.

With fifteen Echo Dots in tow, I’ve begun dabbling with devices that let me use Alexa outside of my home. Roav VIVA is my latest endeavor, allowing me to take Amazon’s assistant with me in the car. Thanks to a free software update announced today, I’m likely going to be tempted to use Amazfit Verge as an Alexa smartwatch.

Why would I want an Alexa smartwatch?

Amazfit Verge is not the first Alexa smartwatch. There have been several other devices like GUESS Connect, Martian Passport, and more. None of these stand out as having been particularly successful, so it’s up to Amazfit to implement useful features that make its wearable the obvious pick when shopping for an Alexa smartwatch.

Having used Alexa for around six months, both my wife and I are able to remember and rattle off daily commands without little to no effort required. Putting an Alexa device in every room has been extremely helpful as we can be confident that no matter where we are or how loud we speak, that these devices will hear us and deliver exactly what’s expected.

The only time this routine becomes problematic is when we leave the house. According to Amazfit, continuity is exactly why the company chose to bring Alexa to Verge. When wearing Verge, users will be able to ask for flash briefings, timers, the weather forecast, and much more.

“Amazon Alexa has become such a natural part of our daily routines in the home and we want to give customers the ability to take it with them – with Alexa on the Amazfit verge, users can ask Alexa to set a timer, remind us to pick up avocados at the grocery store and more,” said Elaine Huo, Marketing Director, Huami.

9to5Toys Take

When covering the launch of Amazfit Verge, I was quick to call out how cost-effective it was considering it has GPS built-in. This fact is more true than ever considering that it is still similarly priced and is gaining powerful features like Alexa.

Having sold my Apple Watch several months back, I’m tempted to take Amazfit Verge for a spin. That being said, I don’t like wearing watches so I will likely stick with devices like Roav VIVA when away from home.

